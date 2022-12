New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the last evening of the Year- 2022 today had a stroll on the Mall, Shimla.

He interacted with the local people and the tourists and wished them a happy and prosperous new year.

MLAs Harshwardhan Chauhan, Anirudh Singh, Sunder Singh Thakur, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan and other prominent people accompanied the Chief Minister.