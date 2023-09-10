PM Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on 10 September 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

President Tinubu congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency. He also thanked Prime Minister for ensuring the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20, and for promoting the interests of the Global South.

Both leaders held productive talks on various areas of wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, defence, agriculture, millets, financial technology and capacity building.