Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Canada H.E. Mr. Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Canada H.E. Mr. Justin Trudeau on 10th September on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency.

Prime Minister highlighted that India-Canada relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties. He conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomtic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats.

Prime Minister also mentioned that a relationship based on mutual respect and trust is essential for the progress of India-Canada relationship.