Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, on 10 September 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

President Lula congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency. Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Brazil’s G20 Presidency next year and assured him of India’s full support.

Discussions took place on ways to strengthen India – Brazil Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in bio-fuels, pharmaceuticals, agro-based industries, space and aviation.

A Joint Statement was issued at the conclusion of the meeting.