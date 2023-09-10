PM Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on 10 September 2023, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi. This was the Chancellor’s second visit to India this year, following his State Visit to India in February 2023.

Chancellor Scholz congratulated Prime Minister on success of G20 Presidency. Prime Minister appreciated Germany’s support during India’s G20 Presidency, marked by high-level participation at various G20 meetings and events.

The leaders also reviewed the progress in their bilateral Strategic Partnership. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like defence, green and sustainable development, critical minerals, mobility of skilled personnel and education.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister invited Chancellor Scholz to India next year for the next round of Intergovernmental Commission.