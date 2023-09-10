PM Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea on 10 September 2023, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in New Delhi.

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Prime Minister on India’s G20 Presidency. He also congratulated Prime Minister on the success of Chandrayaan mission.

The leaders noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. They reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including in trade and investment, defence production, semiconductors and EV battery technology.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.