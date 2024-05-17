Dalmia Bharat boosts capacity with new cement mill of 1.0 MnT at its Ariyalur plant, Tamil Nadu

Mumbai : Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading Indian cement major announced the installation of a new cement mill at its existing cement manufacturing unit in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. This new unit adds 1.0 million tons of cement capacity to the company’s overall installed capacity, bringing it to a total of 45.6 million tons including its subsidiaries. With an investment of Rs.204 crores, this strategic brownfield expansion is aimed at strengthening its market presence in the South and meeting the growing demand for cement in the region. This expansion aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy aimed at increasing its total installed capacity to 110 -130 MT by the year 2031.

Commenting on the company’s expansion plans, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “We continue to focus on strategic capital expenditure, maximizing on the region’s growth prospects and further enhance our market position in the South. Driven by robust infrastructure development, housing and investments, we anticipate cement demand to rise. This increased capacity will facilitate the growing demand in the Southern region.”

With a robust presence in Tamil Nadu markets, Dalmia Bharat currently runs two integrated cement manufacturing plants situated at Dalmiapuram and Ariyalur respectively, along with a grinding unit located in Sattur. The company is also a key contributor to the largest infrastructure initiative – Bharatmala in the south, aiding to the advancement of vital transportation networks and supporting regional development. It has also supplied specialty cement for airport infrastructure projects in Calicut and Chennai. The company has enduring ties in the region, going back to the establishment of its inaugural cement plant in Dalmiapuram, marking the cornerstone of its presence in the industry.