India-Kenya Bilateral meeting held for collaboration in Personnel Administration and Governance

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, met Prof. Nour Mohammad, Director General, Kenya School of Governance through video conferencing on 14th May 2024. The meeting was attended by senior officials of DARPG, the National Centre for Good Governance, the High Commission of India to Kenya from Indian side and the directors of KSG from Kenyan side.

In the meeting, both the sides discussed to enhance India-Kenya bilateral collaboration through National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Kenya School of Governance (KSG) in personnel administration and governance with emphasis on capacity building programs. The bilateral meeting discussed the contours of collaboration between NCGG and KSG. The areas of collaboration envisage of the capacity building of senior officers of Kenya in NCGG. The Indian side presented the strides made by Government of India in implementing the policy “Maximum Governance-Minimum Government” by implementation of the CPGRAMS reforms, benchmarking of e-Services using National e-Services Delivery Assessment, the recognition of meritocracy through the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. A detail presentation on activities and achievement of NCGG was also made. The Kenyan side presented the role of KSG in capacity building program of the Kenyan civil servants. KSG is assisting the Kenyan Government and their civil servants to lead transformation for achieving the Kenyan Vision 2030.