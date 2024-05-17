India- Bangladesh Bilateral meeting held to discuss the road-map for implementation of capacity building programs for civil servants of Bangladesh

A bilateral meeting between Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India Shri V.Srinivas was held with Rectors (Secretaries) of four Capacity Building Institutions and Senior Officials of Ministry of Public Administration of Bangladesh Mr. Sukesh Kumar Sarker, Director General (Secretary), National Academy for Planning and Development(NAPD), Bangladesh on 16th May 2024 in online mode.

The meeting was attended by Md. Ashraf Uddin, Rector (Secretary), Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), Dr. Md. Omar Faruque, Rector (Secretary), Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy (BCSAA), Dr. Md. Shahidullah, Rector (Secretary), National Academy for Development Administration (NADA), Bangladesh and Additional Secretary Ministry of Public Administration Dr. M. Ziaul Haque.

Shri. N.B.S. Rajput, Joint Secretary, DARPG, other senior officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, DARPG, National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) and the High Commission of India to Bangladesh participated in the meeting from Indian side.

Shri V.Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG along with senior officials

Discussions covered (a) conducting Capacity Building Programs for Faculty of Capacity Building Institutions of Ministry of Public Administration (b) Senior Executive Development Program (c) Alumni Meet of Bangladesh Civil Servants at NCGG (d) Participation of Bangladesh Civil Servants in the 27th National e-Governance Conference. Following discussions, it was agreed that NCGG will curate one-week capacity building program in NCGG for senior civil servants of Bangladesh, 2 two-weeks capacity building programs for faculty members of BPATC, BCS Administration Academy, NAPD and NADA of Bangladesh in the month of July and September 2024. NCGG will organize an alumni meet covering select alumni from 71 capacity building programs conducted for the senior civil servants of Bangladesh to enable shared learning experiences. It was also been decided that the DARPG will invite awarded Bangladesh civil servants as speakers to the 27th National e-Governance Conference.

Dr. M. Ziaul Haque, Additional Secretary Ministry of Public Administration, Bangladesh

The National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) has successfully conducted 71 Capacity Building Programs for 2660 Bangladesh Civil Service Officers from 2014 to 2024. The two sides have agreed to renew the collaboration for capacity building programs for 1500 civil servants for the period 2025-2030.