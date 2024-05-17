Bharat Parv celebration takes centerstage at Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, the grandest celebration of cinema, kicked off two days ago with a ten-day extravaganza where content and glamour converge.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shri Sanjay Jaju hosted first ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera at ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening’s exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine.

Posters for the 55th edition of IFFI and the save the date poster of the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) the Global Entertainment and Media Summit, planned on the sidelines of the 55th IFFI at Goa, were unveiled by Shri. Jaju at the event along with filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, film veteran Bobby Bedi, among others.

Chef Varun Totlani was flown in especially to curate the menu for Bharat Parv that radiated the warmth intrinsic to Indian hospitality.

The night saw singer Sunanda Sharma performing on some foot tapping Punjabi numbers along with budding singers Pragati, Arjun and Shaan’s son Maahi. The act culminated with the singers singing Maa Tujhe Salaam with a rousing applause from the attendees.

The presence of esteemed guests at Bharat Parv certainly added to the allure and significance of the event. Actress Shobhita Dhulipala, known for her compelling performances, Assamese actress Amie Barauah, renowned for her work in Assamese cinema, film critic Anupama Chopra, were among the luminaries who graced the occasion. Their participation highlighted the rich tapestry of Indian cinema and its burgeoning influence on the global stage.

It was a night to remember, filled with the celebration of film, culture, and artistic collaboration with India’s soft power at display on the global stage.