PM Narendra Modi greets all radio listeners on World Radio Day; Urges citizens to share inputs for Mann Ki Baat programme on 26th February, 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the occasion of World Radio Day. Shri Modi has also urged citizens to share their inputs for Mann Ki Baat programme on the 26th February, 2023.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity.”

“Since it is World Radio Day, I would also like to take the opportunity to remind you all of the 98th #MannKiBaat programme on the 26th. Do share your inputs for the same. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”

 

