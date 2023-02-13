PM Narendra Modi compliments doctors for their innovation and embracing new changes

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has complimented the doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducted successful Quadruple Joint Replacement Surgery in a crippled patient. This is First of its kind in Odisha,Second Case reported Globally.

In response to a tweet by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister said;

“Compliments to our doctors for always being at the forefront of innovation and embracing new changes in the medical world. Their dexterity makes us proud!”