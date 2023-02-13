INDIAN NAVY ALL WOMEN CAR RALLY CELEBRATING NARI SHAKTI -SHE’sUNSTOPPABLE

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his speech, on 76th Independence Day, from Red Fort emphasised that contribution of Nari Shakti would be crucial for achieving the vision of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

In keeping with the vision of national leadership towards enhancing awareness on ‘Nari Shakti’ Indian Navy in association with Navy Wellness and Welfare Association (NWWA) are collaborating with M/s Jeep India for conduct of a All Women Motor Expedition as a tribute to brave women of the country and of Indian Navy.

The All-women Car Rally with the slogan ‘She’s Unstoppable’ and tag line ‘Soar High’ would commence from National War Memorial, New Delhi to War Memorial, Longewala (Rajasthan) and back over 12 days from 14 – 25 Feb 23. The rally would traverse through Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Longewala, Jodhpur, Udaipur prior returning to Delhi covering a distance of 2300 Kms. The rally aims to:-

(a) Celebrate 75 year of Independence.

(b) Showcase contribution of Naval Women Officers.

(c) Motivate Women to join Indian Navy.

(d) Pay homage at Longewala War Memorial.

(e) Interact with Naval Veterans/ Veer Naris enroute.

(f) Conduct NWWA outreach as part of NWWA Day Celebrations.

The Car Rally would be Flagged off from National War Memorial by Admiral R Hari Kumar PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC the Chief of the Naval Staff virtually and Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA.

During the rally the President NWWA and members would undertake outreach programs at Schools for Special Children, Old Age Home and Orphanages along with interacting with Veteran families. The women officers would undertake awareness drives about career opportunities that the Indian Navy offers. They would conduct motivational talks about the Agniveers and other schemes for joining the Navy at identified schools and colleges.

In addition to Jeep India, EVO India, Femina & the Marriott Group have also partnered with the Navy for the All Women Car Rally. The event is also supported by Apparel India, DLF Promenade and Luxottica Group.