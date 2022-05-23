PM Narendra Modi expresses happiness on the entire team of ASHA workers getting WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ award

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness for the entire team of ASHA workers receiving WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ award. Shri Modi said that ASHA workers are at forefront of ensuring a healthy India and their dedication and determination is admirable.

In response of tweet by World Health Organisation, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable.”