India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.38 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.38 Cr (1,92,38,45,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,38,619 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.28 Cr (3,28,98,570) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,543 2nd Dose 1,00,34,725 Precaution Dose 51,20,932 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,286 2nd Dose 1,75,74,512 Precaution Dose 84,21,873 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,28,98,570 2nd Dose 1,42,09,586 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,96,768 2nd Dose 4,48,68,847 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,68,61,124 2nd Dose 48,74,05,133 Precaution Dose 5,99,690 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,97,206 2nd Dose 19,02,51,150 Precaution Dose 11,84,982 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,54,233 2nd Dose 11,86,19,321 Precaution Dose 1,75,22,134 Precaution Dose 3,28,49,611 Total 1,92,38,45,615

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,832. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,099 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,99,102.

2,022 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,94,812 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.70 Cr (84,70,92,226) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.69%.