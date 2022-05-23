National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.38 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.38 Cr (1,92,38,45,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,38,619 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.28 Cr (3,28,98,570) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,543
2nd Dose 1,00,34,725
Precaution Dose 51,20,932
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,286
2nd Dose 1,75,74,512
Precaution Dose 84,21,873
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,28,98,570
2nd Dose 1,42,09,586
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,96,768
2nd Dose 4,48,68,847
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,68,61,124
2nd Dose 48,74,05,133
Precaution Dose 5,99,690
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,97,206
2nd Dose 19,02,51,150
Precaution Dose 11,84,982
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,54,233
2nd Dose 11,86,19,321
Precaution Dose 1,75,22,134
Precaution Dose 3,28,49,611
Total 1,92,38,45,615

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,832. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002803O.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,099 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,99,102.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003SMU5.jpg

 

2,022 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004WZYK.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,94,812 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.70 Cr (84,70,92,226) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.69%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005FVPQ.jpg

 

