Odisha Reports 7 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288379 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd May

New Positive Cases: 7

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 4

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Kalahandi: 1

2. Khurda: 3

3. Sambalpur: 2

4. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 22

Cumulative tested: 31640159

Positive: 1288379

Recovered: 1279105

Active cases: 95