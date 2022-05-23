OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Reports 7 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288379 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd May

New Positive Cases: 7
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 4
Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Kalahandi: 1
2. Khurda: 3
3. Sambalpur: 2
4. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 22
Cumulative tested: 31640159
Positive: 1288379
Recovered: 1279105
Active cases: 95

Odisha Diary bureau
