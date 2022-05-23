PM Narendra Modi pens an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has written an op-ed in a local Japanese paper. Modi is on official visit to Japan.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years. @Yomiuri_Online”

“Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-COVID world. Our nations are firmly committed to democratic values. Together, we are key pillars of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I am equally glad that we are working closely in various multilateral forums as well.”

“I have had the opportunity of regularly interacting with the Japanese people since my days as Gujarat CM. Japan’s developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more.”