Mining Operation begins at NTPC Chattibariattu Coal Mining project

Ranchi: Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mining Project of NTPC Ltd which had commenced its Mining Operations on 25.04.2022 has achieved yet another milestone today on 21.05.2022 by touching the coal seam after excavation to a depth of approx. 7 m. With this excavation of Box-Cut has also commenced, which will pave the way to start Coal production from July’22. Chatti-Bariatu shall soon join Pakri Barwadih, Dulanga and Talaipalli in the ever-expanding list of Coal producing mines of NTPC.

Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), Shri Partha Mazumder was present to grace the occasion and to motivate Team NTPC. He congratulated the teams of NTPC and Rithwik-AMR and expressed his sincere thanks to District and State administration, all villagers and village leaders and NTPC senior management on this achievement.

He was accompanied by Shri Ajay kumar, General Manager & Head of Chatti-Bariatu, Shri T.K. Konar, General Manager (TS-CMHQ), Shri Neeraj Jalota, General Manager (Kerandari), and other Senior Officials of NTPC Ltd.

Shri Partha Mazumder also reviewed the progress of ongoing activities at the site and visited the Coal Evacuation corridor to ascertain the preparation for Coal Transportation from the Mine.

At its peak Chatti-Bariatu, Coal Mining Project shall produce 7 Million Tonnes of Coal per Annum and shall supply the coal to Barh STPP(Stage-II) of NTPC.With the commencement of Coal production from the Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mining Project, it will further add to the production of coal from NTPC’s Coal Mines which have produced 14 Million Tonnes of Coal in FY 2021-22 as compared to 11 Million Tonnes produced during last FY and registering a YoY growth of 27%.