New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian U-17 contingent for their excellent performances at Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship in Rome, Italy.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“With 14 medals including 7 Golds (of which 5 were won by women athletes) and a Gold in Greco Roman after 32 years, India’s performance at the Cadet (U-17) World Wrestling Championship has been the best ever. India has also topped the medals tally. Congrats to our contingent.”