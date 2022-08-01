Union Minister of Home Affairs & Co-operation, Shri Amit Shah to participate in “Tiranga Utsav” tomorrow

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture is organizing “Tiranga Utsav” -an evening filled with cultural and musical performances to celebrate the contributions of Pingali Venkayya to the nation on the occasion of his 146th Birth Anniversary in New Delhi tomorrow.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Minister of Home Affairs & Co-operation, Shri Amit Shah as the chief guest. Other prominent personalities and dignitaries such as Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern region, Shri G. Kishan Reddy; Minister for Communication, Electronics & Information Technology & Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi and Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan will attend this patriotic extravaganza.

The event will include the release of a commemorative Postal Stamp in honor of Pingali Venkayya for his invaluable contribution to the country followed by the felicitation of his family. The Tiranga Utsav will also witness the grand launch of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” anthem and video. The musical evening will see live performances by maestros such as Kailash Kher & Kailasa, Harshdeep Kaur and Dr. Ragini Makkhar.

Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter and the designer of India’s National Flag was a follower of Gandhian principles, and it was upon the request of Mahatma Gandhi that he designed the Indian National Flag with saffron, white and green colors with chakra in the middle.

The cultural evening shall mark a historic day in celebration of India’s 75th year of independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will be a great tribute to one of the nation’s most important gems – Pingali Venkayya.