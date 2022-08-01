Ministry of Culture promotes Indian Folk Arts and Culture abroad through Global Engagement Scheme : Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture aims at disseminating Indian Folk Arts and Culture abroad through signing of Cultural Agreements & Cultural Exchange Programme and their implementation by concerned agencies with mutual discussions through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry of Culture operates Global Engagement Scheme under which Festivals of India are organized in other countries showcasing folk art and other cultural events as exhibitions, dance, music, theatre, food fest, literary fest, film fest, yoga etc. In addition to this, Ministry of Culture also works in coordinated manner with Ministry of External Affairs. Under this scheme, Ministry of Culture also gives Grant-in-aid to Indo- Foreign Friendship Cultural Societies for organizing programmes and activities including folk art and other cultural activities for their promotion abroad.

The Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centers (ZCCs) with headquarters at Patiala, Nagpur, Udaipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Dimapur and Thanjavur to protect, preserve and promote various forms of folk art and culture throughout the country. The folk artists from all over India are engaged to perform in the festivals and Programmes organized by these ZCCs regularly in all States/Union Territories of India. Besides, the folk artists are also sent abroad to perform in Festivals of India. Incentives like Dearness allowance, honorarium, board & lodging, local & international travel are provided to these artists by the respective ZCCs and Ministry of Culture.

This information was given by Union minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G.Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha today.