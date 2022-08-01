Ministry of Culture administers Financial Assistance for construction of Tagore Cultural Complexes (TCC) scheme to Conserve Cultural Heritage : Culture Minister

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture administers central sector scheme for providing Infrastructural Assistance namely ‘Financial Assistance for construction of Tagore Cultural Complexes (TCC)’ and a Scheme component by the name of ‘Financial assistance for Building Grants including Studio Theatre’ under Financial Assistance for Promotion of Art and Culture. The details of these Schemes are given below :-

Scheme of Financial Assistance for construction of Tagore Cultural Complexes (TCC): The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance for construction of New Tagore Cultural Complexes (TCCs); Upgradation of existing Auditoria/Cultural Complexes including Rabindra ‘Bhavans’, ‘Sadans’, ‘Rangshalas’ etc. Financial assistance under the scheme for any project is normally up to a maximum of Rs. 15.00 crores. The maximum amount of Central Financial Assistance which may be given under this scheme would be 90% of the total approved project cost in North-Eastern States/UTs and 60% of the total approved project cost in other States/UTs.

Financial Assistance for Building Grant including Studio Theatre: The objective of the scheme component is to provide financial support to NGO, Trust, Societies, Govt. sponsored bodies, University, Colleges etc. for creation of cultural infrastructure i.e. studio, theatre, auditorium, rehearsal hall, classroom etc. Maximum assistance under the scheme is Rs. 50.00 Lakh for projects involving new construction or purchase of built up space and Rs. 25.00 Lakh for all other projects in Metro Cities. In non-metro cities, Rs. 25.00 lakh is given as maximum assistance in all projects. Assistance under the scheme to an organization is restricted to a maximum of 60% of the approved estimated project cost, subject to the ceilings given above.

This information was given by Union minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G.Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha today.