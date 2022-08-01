Jal Jeevan Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme for making provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024, is being funded through Central Road, says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : The cess on petrol and high- speed diesel, collected as per the provision of the CRIF Act, 2000 amended by the Finance Act, 2019 is earmarked for various Infrastructure Sectors inter alia including Water and Sanitation. Jal Jeevan Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme for making provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024, is being funded through Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and as informed by Ministry of Finance on 21.07.2022, the details of collection of cess and corresponding budgetary support for the mission in last two years and current year is as under:

(Amount in Rs. Crore)

Head 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (BE) Road & Infrastructure Cess 1,23,596.45 2,03,235.00 1,38,450.00 Budgetary Support allocated to JJM through CRIF 10,999.94 45,011.00 60,000.00

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.