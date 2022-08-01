Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu reviews the progress of railway projects in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today reviewed the status of various railway projects under implementation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. During a meeting with the Union Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnav today, he was briefed about the progress of projects allocated to the state after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Stressing that development of rail infrastructure is crucial for the development of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh, he suggested that the new railway projects as well as the ongoing projects be expedited.

In particular, he enquired about the proposed South Coastal Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, the pending issues and bottlenecks. The Vice President wanted early resolution of the technical and administrative issues so that the railway zone could be operationalised soon.

Shri Naidu was also briefed on the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, Gudur-Vijayawada line and the Guntur-Amaravati-Vijayawada railway line. He advised the remaining issues should also be solved in a timely manner with the cooperation of the state government.

It may be noted that as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 the Government of India had decided to set up a number of projects in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh. The Vice President has been reviewing the status of the projects and meeting with various Union Ministers in this regard.