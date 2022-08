New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Gurdeep Singh on winning the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Hardwork and dedication leads to outstanding outcomes…this is what Gurdeep Singh has shown by winning the Bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He has furthered the spirit of joy among our citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”