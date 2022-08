New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning India’s first High Jump medal. Tejaswin Shankar’s Bronze in High Jump is also India’s first in Track and Field at Commonwealth Games, 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success.”