India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 205.22 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 205.22 Cr (2,05,22,51,408) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,72,07,336 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.92 Cr (3,92,26,460) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412237 2nd Dose 10092108 Precaution Dose 6391525 FLWs 1st Dose 18431226 2nd Dose 17674525 Precaution Dose 12391832 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39226460 2nd Dose 28277362 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61264752 2nd Dose 51228469 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559649322 2nd Dose 509307866 Precaution Dose 27624044 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203710113 2nd Dose 195396195 Precaution Dose 18061558 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127455852 2nd Dose 122111015 Precaution Dose 33544947 Precaution Dose 9,80,13,906 Total 2,05,22,51,408

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,36,478. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 20,419 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,24,029.

19,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,03,006 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.67 Cr (87,67,60,536) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.94%.