PM Narendra Modi, and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on 18 March 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on 18 March 2023, via video-conference. The announcement was made through an official press release issued on Thursday.

This is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of 377 crore rupees. Out of this, the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline, built at a cost of approximately 285 crore rupees, has been borne by the Government of India under grant assistance.

The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply HSD initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries, said the Press release.