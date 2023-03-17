Nepal: Janata Samajbadi Party leader Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav has been elected as the country’s third Vice President. In today’s voting, Yadav defeated Astalaxmi Shakya of CPN (UML) and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party.

He had received support from the Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), and the CPN (Unified Socialist) including the ruling alliance.

A total of 311 federal lawmakers and 518 Provincial Assembly members took part in the poll. The polling centre for the election was set up at the New Baneshwor-based Federal Parliament Building in Kathmandu.

According to the Constitution, the Vice-president may perform the duties of the President during the latter’s absence. The term of the Vice President is five years, from the date on which he or she is elected.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was the former Minister for Forests and Environment and a member of the first Federal Parliament of Nepal. In the 2017 Nepalese general election, he was elected from the Bara 2 constituency.