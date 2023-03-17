President Droupadi Murmu speaks to Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel over telephone

President Droupadi Murmu spoke to President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel over telephone on Friday evening. The President, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up President Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal.

Both Presidents noted the unique and multifaceted relations between India and Nepal. They also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of two countries.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that under the guidance of President Paudel, India-Nepal bilateral relations would reach even greater heights.