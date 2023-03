India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday. With the help of KL Rahul’s 75 runs, the hosts achieved the target in 39.5 overs.

Earlier, India won the toss and put Australia to bat first. Australia were all out on 188 runs in 35.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh scored 81 runs for the visitors. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj scalped 3 wickets each for the Indian side.