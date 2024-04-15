Executive Council Meeting of Orissa State Badminton Association at Bhubaneswar

The Executive Council Meeting of Orissa State Badminton Association was held at Bhubaneswar on 14.04.2024.

The meeting was presided by OSBA President Shri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, IAS and attended by OSBA Office Bearers & Executive Council members.

1.Shri Mihir Ray- Working President

2.Dr.Gaganendu Dash- Vice President

3.Shri Pradeep Pattnaik- Vice President

4.Shri Suresh Chandra Panda- Vice President

5.Shri Nileen Kumar- Hony. Secretary

6.Shri Pradeep Kumar Mohanty-Treasurer

7.Shri Sailendra Choudhary – Joint Secretary

8.Shri Jayprakash Singh- Joint Secretary

9.Shri Manoranjan Das- EC member

10.Shri Kamal Das- EC member

11.Shri Deepak Ranjan Mohanty- EC member

12.Shri Pritpal Singh- EC member

13.Shri Subham Sharma- EC member

Many recommendations of the Tournament Committee, Coaching Committee & Technical Officials Committee were confirmed to be implemented. The important recommendations were:

1) To have robust coaching programs throughout the state by having Coaches Training Programs and Coaching camps with the support of DSYS..

2) To upgrade the Technical Officials of the state by conducting various clinics and upgrading the technical aspect of conducting the tournament by providing the Technical Officials mouthpieces and conducting the tournament online with software on tabs and have on court digital display systems. It was also decided to have live draws for tournaments to have transparency and in 2024 it was decided to have the live draws in State Championship only.

3) The East Zone selection to be decided from a Probable camp & selection trails as per recommendations of the coaching committee. The top ranked BWF & BAi can directly participate in the East Zone selection trails.

4) It was decided to organise a yearly Corporate along with a Interdepartmental tournament to bring the corporates closer to the sports and to garner more support for grass root to national/ international level.

5) Tournament entries to he directly done online through software.

6) Districts to conduct tournaments in all new MPIS along with development programs with the support of DSYS & District administration.

Shri Mihir Ray said that the decision to have coaching programs at district level will definitely bring a huge change in the quality of the players.

Dr.Gaganendu welcomed the induction of the Selection Trails and said that players who are availing all facilities and support of the state government should mandatorily participate in the Team Champions at Zonal & National level.