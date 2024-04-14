Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair AK Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles, IA visited Nepal

Report by Ranjana Niraula; Kathmandu: Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General of Assam Rifles, Indian Army arrived in Kathmandu on 08 Apr 2024 on an official visit to Nepal and was received at TIA by Col Amit Kumar Sharma, Defence Attaché of India to Nepal.

The Gen visited BGSN Kathmandu, Pension Paying Office, Pokhara and Pension Paying Office, Dharan during his five days visit and addressed Ex-servicemen Rally of Nepali Domiciled Gorkha Ex-servicemen at Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dharan. He lauded the bravery of the Gorkha Soldiers and saluted their courage and dedicated service to the nation. The Gen reminisced the invaluable sacrifices of our gallant Gorkha veterans & affirmed the continued commitment of Assam Rifles, IA & GoI for their meaningful welfare.

The Gen called on H.E. Shri Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal at Embassy of India and paid a courtesy call on the Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, NA at the NA headquarters. He commended the Def Wg team at Embassy of India for their astute professional conduct in furthering the bilateral ties of both the countries.

