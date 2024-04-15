Don’t let success get to your head: Shah Rukh Khan in Denver’s new campaign  

New Delhi : India’s prestigious men’s brand Denver, has launched an inspiring extension of their ‘success’ campaign featuring megastar and brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. In an era where achievements often overshadow virtues, this campaign inspires a paradigm shift, redefining success beyond mere accomplishments. The brand film delivers a poignant message through a simple yet powerful narrative.

Bollywood Badshah, Shahrukh Khan is prominently known as G O A T (Greatest of all times) and true icon of success. As a self-made man, who had come from a humble background has redefined all measures of success. Centering around him, as a symbol of humility and empathy, the film emphasizes the importance of treating everyone with respect regardless of their societal status. Through his dialogue, “Insaan chota ya bada apni soch se hota hai (a person’s thinking decides their place in society), success should not go to your head,” Shah Rukh encourages viewers to reflect on their own attitudes towards others and to embrace a mindset of equality and compassion. Overall, the brand film effectively redefines how successful people let their aura (scent) speak of their achievements while staying humble.

Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO, Hamilton Sciences Private Limited said, “As a brand committed to enhancing lives through fragrance, we believe in the power of success intertwined with humility. With this campaign, we aim to spark conversations that remind individuals that true success is marked by kindness, and empathy. Shah Rukh Khan, who is the epitome of success and modesty, is the right fit to deliver our brand message. Like our fragrances, success is not about showing off but about embracing everyone with grace.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with deodorant brand Denver as its brand ambassador for seven years. Over the years, the brand has emerged as the most preferred fragrance in the country. It further envisions evolving into an all-encompassing grooming brand for men over the next few years.

Denver, as a brand, embodies the essence of a real man. Rooted in the virtues of gentleness and humility, Denver stands as a testament to hard work and authenticity. A true Denver man is not defined merely by his strength or achievements but by his character and values. Just as Denver has consistently supported and reflected the personality of its wearer, the brand itself upholds the qualities of a genuine gentleman: kind-hearted yet determined, modest yet ambitious. In a world that often celebrates superficiality, Denver remains committed to celebrating the depth and integrity of the modern man.