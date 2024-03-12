PM Modi to launch Railway projects worth over 85,000 crore rupees from Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat today. During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation Stone and dedicate to the Nation a slew of Railway projects worth over 85,000 crore rupees in Ahmedabad today. The Prime Minister will also flag off ten new Vande Bharat trains including Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin). Mr. Modi will also flag off the extension of four existing Vande Bharat trains including the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat which will be extended till Dwarka. Mr. Modi will then inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master Plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial.