Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated Anandabana in Bhubaneswar to the people & appreciated the essence of its beauty

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated Anandabana to the people & appreciated the essence of its beauty. Surrounded by lush greenery & the soothing melodies of nature, CM immersed himself in the tranquil atmosphere. Under the visionary leadership of CM, Anandabana has been conceptualised to ensure that the citizens of #Bhubaneswar can continue to enjoy a vibrant & sustainable city life.

Anandabana spans over 89.05 acres & offers a range of amenities to its visitors. The amenities include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, a children’s play area, public facilities, & kiosks serving healthy food. Beyond its recreational offerings, Anandabana also serves as a platform for nurturing future environmental leaders.

Planned & executed under the principles of #5T, Anandabana features 550 meters of rock trails, 32,750 square feet of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambiance and providing habitats for various aquatic species. The implementation of 12,000 Miyawaki plantations, utilising the Japanese Miyawaki technique to preserve biodiversity. The site offers 1,000 meters of soil trails and 3,830 meters of bicycle trails, with 69 different types of medicinal plants planted and 10,000 urban plantations.