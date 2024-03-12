Mirabai Chanu to head to Paris to train ahead of upcoming Olympics

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s proposal to train at LA FERTE-MILON, Paris to prepare ahead for the upcoming Olympic Games. Mirabai Chanu, who won a Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will head to Paris nearly a month ahead of her Olympic event, to acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the mega event.

The MOC has also approved proposals of Equestrian player Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses. MOC has further approved Judoka Asmita Dey’s proposal for financial assistance to participate in the Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema’s request for financial assistance towards participation in the International Saison Start for Shooters Dortmund Competition.

As per the Ministry, newly inducted Indian Tennis ace Sumit Nagal’s request for financial assistance towards participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC.

The MOC has also approved several other proposals including financial assistance towards hiring of Video Analyst for Badminton players Chirag and Satwik, an extension of the contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob.