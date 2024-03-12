Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched ‘AMA BHOOMI’ initiative

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik launched ‘AMA BHOOMI’ initiative (Assuring Mass Access through Bhubaneswar Open Space Ownership and Management), while inaugurating Ananda Bana at Shankarpur in #Bhubaneswar. It is a #5T initiative taken up by Bhubaneswar Development Authority with an objective to create & maintain open spaces promoting well-being, sustainability, & resilient urban landscape in the state capital.

The strategic creation and maintenance of open spaces will not only enhance quality of life for residents but also serve as crucial environmental intervention, fostering more climate-resilient environment by mitigating urban heat island impacts and increasing the city’s green cover and blueways. It beckons a transformative era for #Bhubaneswar, promoting a healthier future.

Under #AmaBhoomi, land will be developed as open spaces through development models, establishing a special fund, and implementing an institutional mechanism to address challenges in present system for open space provision. Five distinct assets including parks; playfields; multipurpose grounds such as cultural spaces, crematoriums & Durga mandaps; blueways (water bodies) & greenways will be identified under the initiative.