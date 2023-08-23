One Week Advanced Training Program on Open Source Software for Teaching and Research inaugurated at Berhampur University

Berhampur : One Week Advanced Training Program on Open Source Software for Teaching and Research has been inaugurated today at Berhampur University. This programme has been organized by the AIU-Academic and Administrative Development Centre (AIU-AADC), Department of Library and Information Science, Berhampur University in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The program was inaugurated by Prof. Geetanjali Dash, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University. The inaugural session was attended by many distinguished guests and speakers. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean, Director (Library and Information) and Head, Kalanidhi Division, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, and Director, National School of Drama, New Delhi, was the chief guest of the inaugural session.Joint Director and Head of Research, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Dr. Amarendra Pani graced the occasion as the guest of honour. AIU-AADC, Nodal Officer, Brahmapur University, and convener of the programme Dr. Mrutyunjay Swain delivered the welcome address at the inaugural session.

Head of the Department of Library and Information Science, Brahmapur University, and the convener of the program Dr. Jyotshna Sahoo introduced the guests of the ceremony. The coordinator of the ongoing program Dr. Raj Kishor Kampa spoke about the theme of the ceremony and Dr Jyotshna Sahoo offered a vote of thanks.

More than 66 faculty members, research scholars and library professionals from different parts of the country are participating in the ongoing advanced training program which will end on 26th August 2023. The guest emphasized the use of open source software to improve the teaching-learning process.

Other staff members of AIU-AADC, Berhampur University viz. Dr.Banamali Khuntia, Dr. Bishnu Charan Behera, Dr. Saswat Sourav Mohapatra and Shri Desul Sudarshan helped a lot in organizing the event. The Students from the Department of Economics and the Department of Library and Information Science also helped a lot in organising this program.