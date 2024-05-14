Berhampur: Attack on BJP Berhampur LS candidate Pradeep Panigrahi, Police arrest independent candidate Shibashankar Das.

It should be noted that BJP’s Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Panigrahi and Independent candidate Shibashankar Das, who is contesting from the Berhampur Assembly seat, reportedly came to blows at Gosaninuagaon last night. While supporters of Das alleged booth rigging, supporters of Panigrahi claimed that the issue cropped up over the sealing of the EVMs. Panigrahi sustained minor injuries in the clash. BJP Berhampur LS candidate Pradeep Panigrahi shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for further treatment.