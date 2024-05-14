Sri Sri University Hosts Enlightening Interface Programme with UGC Member Prof. Satchidanand Mohanty

Cuttack: On the occasion of the Birthday of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, the founder and life time President of Sri Sri University (SSU), it hosted an inspiring interface programme featuring esteemed UGC member Prof. Satchidanand Mohanty. Held on the 13th of May 2024, the event gathered SSU teaching faculty members for a profound session highlighting various schemes, projects, and academic programmes facilitated by the University Grant Commission.

Prof. Satchidanand Mohanty is an esteemed member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), renowned for his expertise in higher education policy and administration. With a distinguished career spanning decades, Prof. Mohanty has made significant contributions to the advancement of education in India. He is the recipient of several national and international awards including those from the British Council, Charles Wallace, the Salzburg, the Katha and the Fulbright. He has authored 27 books in English and in Odia as well. Prof.Mohanty captivated the audience with his insights, shedding light on numerous initiatives that are sometimes overlooked. His address encouraged and motivated attendees to explore and apply for various schemes and projects available through platforms like ICSSR, ICPR, and others. Additionally, he emphasized the significance of industry internships, urging faculty members to actively engage with industrial partners. Prof. Mohanty elaborated on the industry-academia interface, research, consultancy, Study India Programme, research and development, competitive spirit approach, research ethics, and various aspects contributing to the qualitative improvement of education in the country.

The interactive session that followed Prof. Mohanty’s address was filled with enthusiasm and eagerness from SSU faculty members. Prof. B.R. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri University, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and expressed that such interfaces with UGC members and eminent academicians would provide valuable insights to faculty members and enhance the academic standard of the university. and Prof. K. P. Mohapatra, Head of Faculty of Art, Culture, and Indic Studies (FACIS) introduced the distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Prof. Satchidanand Mohanty

The programme commenced with a mesmerizing dance performed by SSU student Ms. Alisha, setting a vibrant tone for the rest of the event. Throughout the session, participants actively engaged in discussions, showcasing their eagerness to collaborate and explore new opportunities.

Expressing gratitude, Prof. Mohanty assured SSU of his continued support and pledged to share his insights during future visits to Bhubaneswar. He committed to fostering a meaningful relationship with SSU, promising to offer guidance and assistance whenever needed.

The scholarly interface was also attended by Swami Satya Chaitanya, Director of Operations at SSU, all the Deans, and Directors of the University. among others. Prof. Sunil Kumar Dhal concluded the event with a formal vote of thanks, expressing appreciation for the successful collaboration between SSU and Prof. Mohanty.

The interface program proved to be a resounding success, leaving participants inspired and eager to leverage the opportunities presented by the UGC. Looking ahead, Sri Sri University eagerly anticipates further collaboration with the UGC, confident in the mutual benefits that such partnerships will bring. As SSU continues to strive for excellence in education and research, it remains committed to nurturing a culture of innovation and growth.

The Birthday week of Gurudev was celebrated in the University with Advanced Meditation Programme, Sahaj Samadhi Dhyan Yoga, expert talks by various faculty, Service projects by Rangers and Rovers and all SSU students and staff culminating in an evening of music, wisdom and meditation. SSU promises to impart holistic education with the summative call of learn, lead and serve.