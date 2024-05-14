The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach (Senior Men)

The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024 in the link here.

The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.