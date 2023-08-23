Uniting the heart of India: IndiGo announces Khajuraho as the 80th domestic destination in the 6E network

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier has announced Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh as the 80th domestic and 112th overall destination in the 6E network. IndiGo will launch daily direct flights between Varanasi and Khajuraho and one-stop daily connectivity between Delhi-Khajuraho via Varanasi. Commencing operations from October 10, 2023, these strategically planned routes will significantly bolster connectivity and accessibility and further strengthen IndiGo’s vision of connecting people with places by providing them seamless travel experiences.

Enhanced connectivity to Varanasi, comes in view of the high demand for travel from leisure and spiritual travellers in the state. Direct connectivity between Varanasi and Khajuraho will further strengthen domestic connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With these new routes, IndiGo aims to provide customers with increased flight options for travel between the temple towns of Khajuraho and Varanasi, further expanding its domestic reach.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to announce Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh as our latest destination in India. The new connections to Khajuraho, from Varanasi and Delhi, will provide access to one of the most mesmerising temple towns in the heart of India. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Khajuraho group of Monuments are considered as one of the seven wonders of India. These new routes will offer travelers increased choices in the upcoming festive season and facilitate economic growth as well as tourism in the states. IndiGo continues to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

Khajuraho, previously known as Kharjuravahaka, is an ancient city in Madhya Pradesh. It was built during medieval times by the Chandela Dynasty. The grandiose of the statues and temples makes Khajuraho one of the most popular tourist places in Madhya Pradesh. One of the most popular tourist destinations in India, Khajuraho has the country’s largest group of medieval Hindu and Jain temples, famous for their erotic sculptures. Beautiful, detailed, and expressive, the Khajuraho temples are divided into three groups: Eastern, Western and Southern. The Western group is very close to the archaeological museum, and it includes the temples of Lakshmana, Matangeshwara, Varaha, Kandariya Mahadev, Chitragupta, Parvati, Vishwanatha and Nandi. Eastern group includes Vamana, Javari and Parsvanatha Temple. Southern Group includes Duladeo and Chaturbhuja Temple. Some other prominent tourist attractions include Panna National Park, Raneh waterfall, Kalinjar fort, Dhubela museum, archaeological museum of Khajuraho, and more.