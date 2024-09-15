New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains including two for Odisha on Sunday. PM Modi flagged off the six Vande Bharat Trains from Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jharkhand.

The six new routes are Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah.

PM Modi will flag off the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train tomorrow and this will be the third Vande Bharat Express train for Odisha. Apart from this, the PM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various railway projects worth Rs 650 crore.

“The train has been equipped with all the modern amenities and facilities for the passengers. Moreover, all the glitches that were found in previous Vande Bharat trains have been rectified to enhance the comfort of passengers. In a few years, we will reach a peak point of top-class trains,” said the loco pilot.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was also present at Brahmapur Railway station for the flagging-off ceremony of the Brahmapur-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Train. He said, “This is the vision of PM Narendra Modi that we are getting these superfast trains in Odisha. This shows his love for Odisha and our country.”

“We promise new Vande Bharat trains that will offer faster connectivity, safe journey, and a range of passenger amenities,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Odisha Raghubar Dash flagged off the Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat Train from Rourkela Railway Station.