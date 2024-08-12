KIIT & KISS Weightlifters wins 5 Medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver & 1 Bronze) in Odisha State Weightlifting Championship 2024 at GWA, Berhampur.

The Odisha State Weightlifting Championship 2024 was organized by Odisha Weightlifting Association at Ganjam Weightlifting Academy, Berhampur from 09th – 11th August 2024.

KIIT-KISS weightlifters won Five Medals (2 Gold, 2 Silver & 1 Bronze) in the said championship.

Ø In the 87Kg Category Women, Abhishiktha Kaduluri from KIIT won the Gold Medal by lifting a total of 174 Kgs (Snatch – 77 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 97 Kg)

Ø In the 76Kg Category Women, M Keerthi from KIIT won the Gold Medal by lifting a total of 182 Kgs (Snatch – 82 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 100 Kg)

Ø In the 59Kg Category Women, Moti Jani from KISS won the Silver Medal by lifting a total of 176 Kgs (Snatch – 76 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 100 Kg)

Ø In the 55Kg Category Men, Mukesh Wika from KISS won the Silver Medal by lifting a total of 179 Kgs (Snatch – 79 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 100 Kg)

Ø In the 45Kg Category Women, Jayanti Malik from KISS won the Bronze Medal by lifting a total of 119 Kgs (Snatch – 54 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 65 Kg)

All the students thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all the students for winning Medals and also wished them good luck for their upcoming competitions.