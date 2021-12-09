Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 99 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 195 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th December

New Positive Cases: 195

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 80

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 11

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 2

11. Khurda: 99

12. Mayurbhanj: 13

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 4

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 8

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 11

19. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 264

Cumulative tested: 24241696

Positive: 1050955

Recovered: 1040403

Active cases: 2071