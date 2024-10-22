Cyclone Dana has caused the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in 14 districts of Odisha until October 25. Stay safe and enjoy the unexpected break!

Bhubaneswar: According to an official notification from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), colleges and universities in 14 districts will be taking a little break from October 23 to October 25, 2024.

These districts include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Cuttack.

The Odisha Higher Education Department has also jumped on the notification bandwagon, issuing a formal notice about the closure of educational institutions in these districts as a precautionary measure.

Now, here’s the juicy part – the IMD has spilled the beans that a depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal is gearing up to become a full-blown cyclonic storm by tomorrow. Brace yourselves, folks!

This storm is expected to level up into a severe cyclonic storm and make a grand entrance by crossing the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24-25. So, batten down the hatches and get ready for some wild weather!