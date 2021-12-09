Odisha reports 195 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 195 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050955. Khordha district registered the Highest of 99 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 11 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th December
New Positive Cases: 195
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 115
Local contacts: 80
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 11
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kendrapada: 2
11. Khurda: 99
12. Mayurbhanj: 13
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Puri: 4
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 8
17. Sonepur: 1
18. Sundargarh: 11
19. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 264
Cumulative tested: 24241696
Positive: 1050955
Recovered: 1040403
Active cases: 2071