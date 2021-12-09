Odisha reports 195 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 195 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050955. Khordha district registered the Highest of 99 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 11 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th December

New Positive Cases: 195

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 115

Local contacts: 80

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 11

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 2

10. Kendrapada: 2

11. Khurda: 99

12. Mayurbhanj: 13

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Puri: 4

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 8

17. Sonepur: 1

18. Sundargarh: 11

19. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 264

Cumulative tested: 24241696

Positive: 1050955

Recovered: 1040403

Active cases: 2071