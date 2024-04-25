DoNER holds 4th meeting of the Task Force for the Development of Tourism in North East

The 4th meeting of the Task Force for the Development of Tourism in North East was held in New Delhi today. Present in the meeting were the officials of all the North Eastern States-Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The other stakeholders were NITI Aayog, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and private partners.

The task force discussed the strategies along with the action plan for the comprehensive and sustainable development of tourism in the North East Region through engagements with stakeholders including those in the private space.

Earlier, in pursuance of decisions taken in the meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in September, 2022, the constitution of a Task Force for the development of Tourism in North Eastern Region, was proposed. Accordingly, a Task Force has been constituted on 20th October, 2023 under the M/o DoNER with representatives from concerned Ministries, State Governments and other stakeholders.