Biju Janata Dal Supremo Naveen Patnaik today appointed the various State office bearers of BJD Aaprabasi Sammukhy

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Supremo Naveen Patnaik today appointed the various State office bearers of BJD Aaprabasi Sammukhya.

According to a press release from the Party, Dr Amar Patnaik will be the Chief Advisor of the Aaprabasi Sammukhya with five advisors namely Dr Achyuta Samanta, Rajendra Dholkia, N Bhaskar Rao, Sujit Kumar and Bhupinder Singh. The State Convenor will be Nandlal Singh. Likewise, the State Committee will have three vice-convenors, thirteen General Secretaries, twelve Secretaries, and eight district convenors.

 

